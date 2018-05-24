Mission toddler drowns in pool after wandering away from daycare

A one-year-old girl is dead after she wandered away from a Mission daycare Wednesday afternoon and was found unresponsive in a neighbour's backyard pool.

The girl, just a month shy of her second birthday, was reported missing by the owner of the daycare around 4:40 p.m. PT.

Neighbours on the 33000 block of Hawthorne Avenue reported that police arrived and began searching the daycare and the surrounding yards.

An officer soon spotted the girl in a neighbour's backyard swimming pool and jumped in to pull her out, RCMP said.

Police immediately began CPR with a portable defibrillator until paramedics arrived to take over. The girl was rushed to Mission Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead, RCMP said.

"The loss of a loved one is always an extremely difficult time," said Staff Sgt. Steve Crawford, "but it touches everyone much harder when it is a child and our thoughts go out to the family and all those involved."

No official cause of death has been released but the B.C. Coroners Service has confirmed they are also investigating the death.