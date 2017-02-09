Before this week, the last time the Mission Public School District cancelled classes for five consecutive days was 1990.

But Thursday afternoon, officials announced there were doing just that.

The region has been hammered by heavy wet snow and winter rain, leaving thousands without power.

"We have lots and lots of ice coming off of trees right now, so there are trees down across a number of roads right now and have taken down power lines," said district superintendent Angus Wilson, who added that nine closed schools were without power.

The lack of power wasn't the only reason why classes were called off Friday, as slippery sidewalks and treacherous side streets continue to make it difficult for people in the region to get around.

"It's still pretty rough. The main thoroughfares are good for school busses and regular car traffic and so on, but once you get beyond the main streets it becomes extremely problematic," said Wilson.

Mission parents like Michael Boronowski have had to scramble for child care. His eldest child, 7 years old, has been home from school this week, and his younger children's daycare is also closed.

"It's been a full house," said Boronowski. "Luckily we had my mom visiting and postponed [leaving] so she was able to help out".

Boronowski says he's taking the snow in stride, and his kids have been tobogganing and playing in the snow.

"It could be a lot worse."

While the weather is expected to improve, students won't return to classes until next Tuesday, as Monday is the statutory Family Day holiday.