Evacuees return home after crews contain wildfire in West Kelowna, B.C.

The fire is burning close to the Mission Hill winery on Mount Boucherie and is not spreading at this time, according to Kelowna fire officials.

Fire started near Mission Hill winery on Mount Boucherie on Saturday

Chad Pawson · CBC News ·
Firefighters mopped up on a West Kelowna hillside where a grass fire scorched 5 hectares on Saturday. West Kelowna Fire Rescue said the flames were contained overnight with no damage to any buildings. (Brady Strachan/CBC)

A grass fire sparked near a West Kelowna winery was contained overnight and evacuees living nearby were able to return home.

The fire, which started on Mount Boucherie near the Mission Hill winery, is about five hectares in size. Crews will be working on hot spots Sunday, but the flames are otherwise out.

An evacuation order for the winery as well as homes on Royal Gala Drive and Gala View Drive was issued Saturday evening, but evacuees were allowed home around 11 p.m.

Jason Brolund, fire chief with West Kelowna Fire Rescue, said the evacuation was sudden.

"It was very, very rushed," he said.

"Our staff at the RCMP just went door-to-door, knocking on doors, telling people, 'You have to leave and you have to leave now.'"

On Sunday, Brolund said flames were within 100 metres of homes at one point. The chief said the winery's irrigation system helped stop the fire's spread.

"We're very fortunate," he said. "[The irrigated winery] looks great for the tourists who visit, but also serves a very important purpose for us which is a defensible green space."

A wildfire broke out on Mount Boucherie near the Mission Hill winery on Saturday, May 26, 2018. (Brady Strachan/CBC)

Reinforcements called

Firefighters from Peachland and Kelowna helped fight the fire as well. The B.C. Wildfire Service sent 10 of its firefighters and three air tankers to the fire.

Jason Brolund with West Kelowna Fire Rescue said there were no structures damaged and no injuries reported.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said the fire was likely human-caused and whipped up by the wind.

Other wildfires

The wildfire came as crews managed to control one of two large wildfires burning in B.C.'s Interior.

One of the fires, burning at Xusum Creek, west of Lillooet, was still out of control at 500 hectares, but crews say it's now 25 per cent contained.

A second, larger wildfire at Allie Lake — 55 kilometres northwest of Kamloops — is still out of control, but hasn't grown much bigger since Friday.

With files from Brady Strachan.

