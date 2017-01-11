A woman was rescued by RCMP after being taken hostage during a shooting incident in Mission, B.C. on Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting happened at a residence in the 30000 block of Dewdney Trunk Road around 1 p.m. PT, said Mission RCMP Cst. James Mason. One person at the residence was hit, but suffered non-life threatening injuries.
However, a second person on scene was taken against their will in a vehicle.
A chase ensued, and RCMP stopped a suspect vehicle in Coquitlam near Oxford Street and David Avenue hours later. The woman taken during the shooting was uninjured.
RCMP now have three suspects in custody and seized a number of firearms.
The person shot in Mission is in hospital, but his injuries are not life-threatening.
RCMP were unable to confirm a motive for the incident, or a connection between the suspects and the shooting and kidnapping victims, but an investigation is ongoing.