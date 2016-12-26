Surrey RCMP are searching for two young females who disappeared over the holidays.

Catoraine Joseph, 15, was last seen by her family in the 6600-block of King George Blvd.

She is 5' 7" with brown eyes and dark brown hair that has been dyed red.

Police are also looking for 24 year-old Ilse Mackie.​

She was last seen on Dec. 23 in the 18200 block of 68th Ave, wearing a black leather jacket, white cowl fur-trimmed sweater and black knee-high boots.

She is 5'8" with long light brown hair with blonde tips, and brown eyes.