Vancouver police search for woman missing since October

Vancouver police are asking for the public's help in their search for a 26-year-old Vancouver woman last seen in October of 2017.



Karissa Koks' family recently reported her as missing. But Vancouver police says it's believed she was last seen Oct. 7. 2017.

She is described as:

Five feet four inches tall.

Small build.

Black hair.

Brown eyes.

Officers said the last confirmed sighting was at a government building near Powell Street and Heatley Avenue.

Police ask anyone seeing Koks to call 911 or the Vancouver police directly at 604-717-3321 with any information on her whereabouts and her well-being.

Investigators are also appealing to Koks to call police to confirm she is OK.