RCMP say Frances Brown went missing while searching for mushrooms with her companion. (Smithers RCMP)

A woman who was picking mushrooms near Smithers B.C. has been missing since Saturday.



Smithers RCMP say 53-year-old Frances Brown became separated from her companion while they were mushroom picking in the area around Kitseguecla Road.



After Brown didn't return to their vehicle, her companion searched the area before calling police.



Brown has some back country experience, and is equipped with hiking and rain gear, as well as a lighter.



She's described as an Indigenous woman, 172 centimetres tall, 54 kilograms, with long brown hair and grey-brown eyes.



​RCMP say while search crews haven't yet spotted her, they found evidence of a recent camp fire.