Usually, when a pet goes missing, it doesn't get reported.

But this isn`t your average pet.

Langley RCMP are searching for a missing wallaby, an animal that looks like a smaller version of a kangaroo.

Someone spotted the friendly little creature near 222 Street and 56 Avenue around 7 AM.

A short while later, police got another call about the missing animal in the same area.

It disappeared into the tree line before they could capture it.

Investigators have been searching for it ever since.

Police say the animal did not escape from the zoo and believe it is someone's pet.

The wallaby is about three feet tall and greyish brown in colour.

Police say it is six years old and very friendly.

If you spot the wallaby, you're asked to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 ... as soon as you've recovered from its cuteness spell.