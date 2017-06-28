The family and friends of a missing Squamish teenager are pleading with the public for help finding him after 10 days of searching.

Nile Sinnes, 18, was last seen by his family on June 18 at his Squamish home.

Squamish RCMP say Sinnes, who is an avid outdoorsman, told his family he was heading to the mountains but didn't mention his exact destination.

His mother, Tanya Sinnes, said it is out of character for her son not to contact anyone this long into a trip.

"In the last eight days there has not been one vehicle sighting, one person sighting. It's like he's disappeared into thin air," said Sinnes.

"He was buying his first house at 18, he was a quarter partner in one. He was looking forward to participating with his girlfriend at logger sports," said Sinnes. "He was going rock climbing with his uncle on Monday. He had a lot to look forward to."

Nile is six feet tall, with a slim build, short brown hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be driving a beige-gold coloured 2003 Ford F-150 pickup truck, with a plywood tailgate and B.C. licence plate KW4 277.

Nile Sinnes is pictured next to his 2003 Ford F150 truck, which his family says he left home with on June 18, 2017. (Tanya Sinnes)

Nile is a plumbing apprentice at New Era Plumbing and Heating. His manager, Ally Smith, said search and rescue crews will extend their search beyond the sea to sky area this weekend.

"We as a community, his family and friends, are begging for anybody to help us — the more eyes the merrier. We need people to go out, look around their towns, spread the news about Nile disappearing," said Smith.

Squamish RCMP are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sinnes or his truck to call them at 604-892-6100.