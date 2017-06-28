Squamish RCMP confirm missing Squamish teen Nile Sinnes was found safe outside Edmonton Wednesday morning.

The family and friends of a the missing teen sent out a desperate plea Tuesday — asking the public for help finding him after 10 days of searching.

Sinnes, 18, was last seen by his family on June 18 at his Squamish home.

Squamish RCMP say Sinnes, who is an avid outdoorsman, told his family he was heading to the mountains but didn't mention his exact destination.

His mother, Tanya Sinnes, said it was out of character for her son not to contact anyone this long into a trip.

"In the last eight days there has not been one vehicle sighting, one person sighting. It's like he's disappeared into thin air," said Tanya Sinnes.

"He was buying his first house at 18, he was a quarter partner in one. He was looking forward to participating with his girlfriend at logger sports," she said.

"He was going rock climbing with his uncle on Monday. He had a lot to look forward to."

Nile Sinnes is pictured next to his 2003 Ford F150 truck, which his family says he left home with on June 18, 2017. (Tanya Sinnes)

Squamish RCMP said the matter is now with the family.