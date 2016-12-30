The search for two snowshoers who went missing near Cypress Mountain Resort is set to resume Friday morning.
North Shore Rescue (NSR) said Thursday that crews are hoping for a "break in the weather" in order to get teams back on the mountain and a search team into the air on a helicopter.
Heavy snowfall and high winds have plagued rescue efforts since last week, forcing crews to repeatedly suspend their search.
Chun Sek Lam, 64, and Roy Tin Hou Lee, 43, went snowshoeing together on Christmas Day and never returned. Rescuers were called after their abandoned vehicle was discovered in the parking lot.
Footage from day 3 of our search for the two missing snowshoers on Cypress Mountainhttps://t.co/KvbioJL4vf https://t.co/SbljewjLlc—
@NSRescue