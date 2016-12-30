The search for two snowshoers who went missing near Cypress Mountain Resort is set to resume Friday morning.

North Shore Rescue (NSR) said Thursday that crews are hoping for a "break in the weather" in order to get teams back on the mountain and a search team into the air on a helicopter.

Roy Tin Hou Lee, 43, and Chun Sek Lam, 64, have been missing since Christmas day when they set out on snowshoes from the Cypress Mountain Resort parking lot. (West Vancouver Police)

Heavy snowfall and high winds have plagued rescue efforts since last week, forcing crews to repeatedly suspend their search.

Chun Sek Lam, 64, and Roy Tin Hou Lee, 43, went snowshoeing together on Christmas Day and never returned. Rescuers were called after their abandoned vehicle was discovered in the parking lot.