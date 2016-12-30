The search for two B.C. snowshoers missing near Cypress Mountain Resort has been called off.

West Vancouver Police said crews were told to stand down just before 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Officials haven't provided any further details.

Earlier in the day, North Shore Rescue (NSR) spokesman Mike Danks said it would be a make-or-break day for rescue efforts.

"This is a really key day for us," he said at the time. "Today is a priority to get as many crews in as we safely can and cover as much of some of that more heinous terrain by air."

Roy Tin Hou Lee, 43, left, and Chun Sek Lam, 64, have been missing since Christmas day when they set out on snowshoes from the Cypress Mountain Resort parking lot. (West Vancouver Police)

The search for Chun Sek Lam, 64, and Roy Tin Hou Lee, 43, was suspended on Wednesday because of heavy snow and high risk of avalanche. Poor weather has plagued the search since the two men went missing last week.

Lam and Lee went snowshoeing together on Christmas Day and never returned. Rescuers were called after their vehicle was discovered in the Cypress parking lot.

Avid hikers

Man Ming Chan is friends with both Lam and Lee. He told CBC News the pair joined his hiking group in 2013.

"We love hiking so we just go together," Chan said. "Usually it's in a group of about 10 people."

He said the hikers in the group made a point of travelling "well-prepared and well-equipped," and usually left trip plans with family and friends.

Chan said he's often reminded Lam and Lee to do the same.

"I told them many times, even if you go by yourself, you should let the other people know where you're going."

Chan said he's spoken with people who were in contact with Lam and Lee the day they went missing, and said the pair weren't carrying equipment for an overnight trip.

"They likely packed light. No overnight gear, definitely no tent," he said. "I think they were just prepared for a day hike ... six to seven hours at most — down the mountain before sunset."

'They're all terrain traps'

Danks said Friday's plan was to move search teams and equipment by helicopter into the steep slopes around upper north Strachan Creek, Lembke Creek and the Montizambert drainage — areas they haven't been able to search thoroughly yet.

"The challenge is that they're all terrain traps," he said, noting about 20 NSR volunteers were helping search on Friday.

"You're basically funneled in to a very steep, narrow gully. So we want to be very careful putting any of our members in there. If something does go sideways we have access to the aircraft so we can long line our guys out, which is key," he said.

Danks said it was still possible the missing men are alive, even after spending five frigid nights lost on the mountain.

"It really depends if somebody was injured, how high on the mountain they are and if they are in a safe area. There's a lot of variables and I think the key thing is that they need the will to survive," he said. "As rescuers, we need to stay positive."