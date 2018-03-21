Members of a volunteer search and rescue organization believe they have a new lead in the nearly 10-month search for a small plane that vanished on a flight over southeastern British Columbia.

An official with the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association says new cellphone details have provided a probable route for the single-engine Piper piloted by Alex Simons, 21, of Kamloops, B.C.

He and Sydney Robillard, 24, from Lethbridge, Alta., were travelling from Cranbook to Kamloops last June when their plane disappeared.

Association spokesman Fred Carey says searchers will scour the newly determined flight path as snow over the rugged area begins to melt in the spring.

Other unsolved disappearances

Carey says the missing plane is one of three unresolved searches for small aircraft in B.C.

Alberta resident Dominic Neron, 28, and his girlfriend Ashley Bourgeault, 31, vanished between Penticton and Edmonton last November.

Dominic Neron and Ashley Bourgeault were on a small plane that went missing in B.C. on Nov. 25, 2017. (Supplied by Tammy Neron)

Ron Boychuk, 60, disappeared while flying from Revelstoke to the Nanaimo area in October 2007.

Ron Boychuck's plane disappeared after he took off from Revelstoke, B.C., in October 2007. (Help Find Ron Boychuk)

Rescuers in the southern Interior say three ground searches also remain open.

Alan Hobler with Kamloops Search and Rescue calls that number "quite upsetting.''

"[In] my seven years with Kamloops Search and Rescue we have only had one other unresolved search. To have three in six months is kind of concerning for us,'' he says.

Ryan Shtuka, then 20, was last seen leaving a house party at the Sun Peaks Resort north of Kamloops on Feb. 17.

Ryan Shtuka was last seen leaving a party in Sun Peaks in the early hours of Feb. 17, 2018. (RCMP)

A car belonging to Thelma Vaughan, 62, was found near Kamloops early last month, but there has been no trace of her.

Thelma Vaughan was last seen leaving her apartment on Kamloops' North Shore on the night of Feb. 3, 2018. (Kamloops RCMP)

Prince George resident Jenny Larocque was last seen in Williams Lake in September 2017.

Larocque's Great Dane-cross dog was found slightly injured but alive on a rural road near Ashcroft on Oct. 15. Her car was located the next day.