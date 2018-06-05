Weekend rescue prompts search-crew warning to mushroom pickers seeking bumper B.C. crop

Search crews fear the rescue of a mushroom picker who went missing overnight in B.C.'s Interior may be the first of many similar calls this summer.

Kamloops Search and Rescue were called Saturday evening when the man failed to return to his camp near Loon Lake, roughly 130 kilometres north of Kamloops, B.C. He was found the following morning.

"It was a long night out there … the mosquitos were just horrendous," said KSAR member Mike Ritcey.

Last summer's wildfires have led to a bumper crop of mushrooms in the Interior this year and pickers are expected to flock to the area.

"Wherever there were fires there are people picking, and we had a lot of fires last year," Ritcey told Shelley Joyce, host of CBC's Daybreak Kamloops.

An estimated 160 pickers were part of the group near Loon Lake this past weekend. The missing man told Ritcey that he'd found a "goldmine" of mushrooms all over.

Advice for pickers

An experienced picker can get 100 pounds (45 kilograms) of mushrooms a day and, with some restaurants paying $20 per pound, it can be a lucrative venture.

But experience in picking doesn't mean someone won't get lost, Ritcey said.

"With your head down and picking mushrooms, you're not paying attention to which way you came in or which way you have to go to get out," he said.

Ritcey advises that mushroom pickers should:

Bring a GPS or compass

Know the area and bring a map

Find out where the roads in and out are

Bring the 10 essentials

Let people know their plans and route

A mushroom picker missing overnight in B.C.'s Interior was successfully located over the weekend but Kamloops Search and Rescue fear this may be the first of many calls this summer. 5:12

With files from Daybreak Kamloops.