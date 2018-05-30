Devastated mother flies to Vancouver from Kenya in frantic search for son

RCMP and Squamish Search and Rescue have been working together to find a man in his 20s who fell in to the Ashlu River, about 2.5 kilometres from where it meets the Squamish River north of Squamish.

The man's mother, Pamela Otenyo, has identified him to CBC as Meredith Sambu from Kenya.

She said he had graduated from UBC last year and started a job in insurance in Vancouver.

Search and Rescue said Sambu was out camping with friends at the Ashlu Forest Service Road when he reportedly slipped and fell into the Ashlu River around midnight on May 13.

Meredith Sambu was camping in Squamish when he fell in to the Ashlu River on May 13. (Facebook/Meredith Sambu)

For over two weeks, his family and friends have issued pleas on social media asking for help locating Sambu.

Sambu's mother said she arrived in Vancouver about a week after her son was reported missing.

"As a staunch Christian, I am hopeful that my son will be found alive and my appeal is for anyone who can help us in any way to do so," Otenyo said.

She said she's pleading especially to anyone hiking or spending time in the Squamish River area to help search for her son.

If I don't find him, I'll never have closure - Pamela Otenyo

Squamish Search and Rescue said it started its search on the evening he was reported missing into the next day.

The search and rescue team said there have been no sightings so far, but the investigation will remain open, and searches in the water will continue based on river level changes.

Otenyo said it's the most traumatizing moment for a mother to not have her son and she's pleading with people in the area to keep their eyes peeled.