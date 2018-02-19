RCMP in Kamloops are asking for help in locating a 19-year-old man who was last seen at a party at Sun Peaks.

Police say Ryan Shtuka left a party on Burfield Drive at the mountain ski resort outside of Kamloops around 2 a.m. PT on Saturday and was believed to have walked home to his residence close by.

However, Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk says he never showed up for his job later that day and has not posted anything on his social media accounts or used his phone since.

Kamloops Search and Rescue volunteers have been looking for Shtuka. Buliziuk says the outfit will continue at daylight on Monday.

In the meantime he's asking anyone with information to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

Shtuka was last seen wearing dark jeans, a grey/white shirt, a blue coat and a burgundy ball cap.

He is described as:

Five feet 10 inches or 1.78 metres tall.

155 pounds or 70 kg.

With blond hair and brown eyes.

Shtuka's family has been posting on social media, seeking tips about his disappearance as well.