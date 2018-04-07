Coquitlam Search and Rescue looking for missing kayakers
Rescuers locate 2 kayaks but no people following search of Coquitlam River
Search crews in Coquitlam, B.C. are searching for at least one person near the Coquitlam River after they received reports of a paddler spotted without a paddle.
Searchers recovered two kayaks and paddles from the river later Saturday evening.
At least one person in the area says they saw a group getting ready to kayak on the river around 12:30 p.m. PT.
Coquitlam Search and Rescue is asking anyone who knows who the kayaks belong to, or saw kayakers on the river Saturday to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.
Coquitlam SAR is in the process of recovering two kayaks and paddles from the Coquitlam river.<br><br>If anyone knows whose kayaks these are, or spotted anyone kayaking on the river today please contact Coquitlam RCMP's non emergency line <a href="https://t.co/HbcaNkzxD5">pic.twitter.com/HbcaNkzxD5</a>—@CoquitlamSAR