Coquitlam Search and Rescue looking for missing kayakers

Search crews in Coquitlam, B.C. are searching for at least one person near the Coquitlam River after they received reports of a paddler spotted without a paddle.

Searchers recovered two kayaks and paddles from the river later Saturday evening.

At least one person in the area says they saw a group getting ready to kayak on the river around 12:30 p.m. PT.

Coquitlam Search and Rescue is asking anyone who knows who the kayaks belong to, or saw kayakers on the river Saturday to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.