Coquitlam Search and Rescue looking for missing kayakers

Rescuers have located two kayaks but no people in search of Coquitlam River.

One of the kayaks Coquitlam SAR recovered from the Coquitlam River on Saturday, April 7, 2018 after the outfit received reports of a kayaker on the river without a paddle. (Coquitlam SAR)

Search crews in Coquitlam, B.C. are searching for at least one person near the Coquitlam River after they received reports of a paddler spotted without a paddle.

Searchers recovered two kayaks and paddles from the river later Saturday evening. 

At least one person in the area says they saw a group getting ready to kayak on the river around 12:30 p.m. PT.

Coquitlam Search and Rescue is asking anyone who knows who the kayaks belong to, or saw kayakers on the river Saturday to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.

