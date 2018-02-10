Skip to Main Content
Victoria police appeal for information about missing First Nations youths

Officers say Fredrick Daniels, 15, was last seen Feb. 7, and believe Leonard Tom, also 15, is with him.

Fredrick Daniels, left was last seen in the 2100-block of Vancouver Street on Feb. 7, 2018, while Victoria police believe Leonard Tom, right, is with Daniels and also missing. (Victoria Police Department)

Police in Victoria are asking for tips in locating two First Nations youth who they are worried about.

Officers say Fredrick Daniels, 15, was last seen near the 2100-block of Vancouver Street on Feb. 7. They are also looking for Leonard Tom, who they say is with Daniels. Tom is also 15.

Police say they believe the two youth are in the Victoria area and want to make sure they are safe.

Daniels is described as five feet five inches or 1.65 metres tall. He was last seen wearing:

  • A black toque.
  • A black pull-over hoodie.
  • Jeans.
  • And carrying a blue and green Nike bag.

Leonard Tom is described as five feet two inches or 1.57 metres tall. Police did not provide a description of what he was last seen wearing.

"If you see them, please call 911," said a release from Victoria police.

