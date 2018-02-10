Victoria police appeal for information about missing First Nations youths

Police in Victoria are asking for tips in locating two First Nations youth who they are worried about.

Officers say Fredrick Daniels, 15, was last seen near the 2100-block of Vancouver Street on Feb. 7. They are also looking for Leonard Tom, who they say is with Daniels. Tom is also 15.

Police say they believe the two youth are in the Victoria area and want to make sure they are safe.

Daniels is described as five feet five inches or 1.65 metres tall. He was last seen wearing:

A black toque.

A black pull-over hoodie.

Jeans.

And carrying a blue and green Nike bag.

Leonard Tom is described as five feet two inches or 1.57 metres tall. Police did not provide a description of what he was last seen wearing.

"If you see them, please call 911," said a release from Victoria police.