The missing leg and foot found washed up on Vancouver Island has been matched to a Washington state man.

A dog walker found the remains in a shoe near Jordan River, northwest of Sooke, B.C., on Dec. 7, 2017.

On Wednesday, the B.C. Coroners Service confirmed the remains are those of Stanley K. Okumoto, 79.

A statement said he went missing from East Bremerton, Wash., on Sept. 19, 2017. His body was found in Clallam County — about 240 kilometres away — two months later, but his left leg and foot were missing.

The coroners service said DNA analysis confirmed the identification and that an investigation is ongoing.

It was the 13th foot found along the B.C. coast since 2007. Prior to the Jordan River discovery, the most recent was in February 2016 at Botanical Beach, about 74 kilometres north of Sooke.