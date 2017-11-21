Search and rescue crews in Coquitlam, B.C. are searching rain-soaked Eagle Mountain today for a missing dog walker whose van was found in a golf course parking lot.

Annette Poitras, 56, was last seen near Westwood Plateau Golf Club near the parking boulevards after 2 p.m. PT on Monday.

As many as 25 searchers are seeking clues but are dealing with frustrating wet and windy conditions that have likely wiped away any tracks she may have left and are limiting visibility for a helicopter search.

When she was last seen she was walking three dogs: her collie named Chloe, a young boxer named Roxy and an older puggle named Bubba.

"She may have gotten to a certain point and the dog just sat down. Her husband says she would not leave the dogs," said Coquitlam Search and Rescue spokesperson Michael Coyle.

"We know from experience that people can stay warm with a dog for a long period of time."

Nobody has had contact with her since about 4 p.m. PT yesterday, according to RCMP, who said her last phone call was routine and did not indicate there was anything wrong.

She is described as a short, muscular, athletic woman, with a lot of dog walking and trail experience.

Searchers are urging the public to stay clear of the area, saying they do not need help in their efforts.

"We are going to push through and work as long as we need to on this," said Coyle.