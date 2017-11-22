After a massive search spanning three days, rescuers have found dog walker Annette Poitras "alive and well" in a backcountry area of the Coquitlam, B.C., watershed that is normally off-limits to hikers.

Poitras, 56, was last seen Monday afternoon walking three dogs. She spent two nights in the rain-drenched wilderness before being found at about 11:30 a.m. PT on Wednesday by rescue crews.

"She is alive, she is talking to rescuers, she is sore," said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin of Coquitlam RCMP.

Poitras was given dry clothes by rescuers and will be long-lined out by helicopter as soon as possible, before being transported by ambulance to hospital, he said.

Expert searchers from around the province combed the backcountry of the Coquitlam watershed before finding Poitras, who had been missing since Monday. (Susana da Silva/CBC)

The three dogs she was with, a border collie named Chloe, an older puggle named Bubba and a young boxer named Roxy, were also found alive.

Close to 60 searchers led by Coquitlam Search and Rescue were combing new territory today in the "massive" backcountry of Eagle Mountain on day three of the search, RCMP said earlier.

RCMP all-terrain vehicles, two helicopters and expertly trained searchers from around the province were involved in the rescue effort.

Poitras hadn't been heard from since she took her three dogs for a walk. Chloe is a border collie, Bubba is a puggle and Roxy is a boxer. The dogs were also found alive. (Coquitlam Search and Rescue/Twitter)

With files from Susana da Silva