A search was under way Thursday night for a missing boater in Kitimat harbour.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria said two people were on board a four-metre long aluminum vessel when it overturned.

Coast Guard officer Dylan Carter said one of the two people tried to swim to shore and was rescued about 180 metres from dry land and taken to hospital to be treated for hypothermia.

Carter said it appeared the second person did not try to swim to shore and was last seen clinging to the overturned boat.

He said five Coast Guard, RCMP and Indigenous vessels from the Haisla Nation were taking part in the search along with a pair of search-and-rescue aircraft and a helicopter.

Carter said the rescued boater told authorities in hospital that the boat was taking on water before it overturned as they headed to the marina.

He says there was heavy rain, near zero visibility and 15-knot winds at the time of the incident.