If you're missing a unique piece of hockey history — or maybe a replica of one — Nanaimo RCMP might be able to help.

In the arrest of a trio of suspected car burglars Oct. 27, Mounties in the Vancouver Island city recovered what looked like a Stanley Cup ring from the 1930s amid the haul of flashlights and cell phones.

Now, Cst. Gary O'Brien said, they are hoping to hear from the owner.

O'Brien said the ring features one of the original six teams of the National Hockey League in the 1930s which won the Stanley Cup.

"It appears to be either original or possibly a replica,' he said.

"We're not saying what year or what team because we want the lawful owner to acquire this ring."

"We're quite sure with the media attention as well as the social media attention we will be able to identify who lost the ring."

Real or replica?

While the impressive-looking ring fascinated hockey buffs at the RCMP detachment, O'Brien said on further investigation they realized it could be from a recent Molson Canadian commemorative ring promotion.

Those rings are available online for about $10.

The Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line is 250-754-2345 and the file number for this incident is 2017-32361.