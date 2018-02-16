A Vancouver Island dog had a big win in New York this week.

Miss Andie, a Newfoundland, took Best in Breed at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

"I think it's something most people in the dog world dream of," said Ladysmith, B.C., resident Cindy Savory, Miss Andie's co-owner.

"We've worked hard for it. She's been on the road constantly for the last year, and this is the icing on the cake."

The Westminster Kennel Club show was established in 1877 and since then has grown into one of the most prestigious dog shows in the world. The group describes itself as "America's Dog Show."

Miss Andie and her handler Guillermo Fano in New York. (Cindy Savory)

When judging Best in Breed, each breed of dog has an expected standard they must meet or surpass. The judges compare your dog to the standard, and the dog that comes closest wins the competition.

Success on stage runs in Miss Andie's family. In 2014, the animal's father won specialty dog shows in both Canada and the U.S. and received an award of merit at Westminster a few years ago.

"I'm pretty sure she's following in his footsteps," said Savory.

Savory said Miss Andie's first show was at the Victoria City Kennel Club show when the dog was only six months old. At that competition, the Newfoundland won Best Puppy in Show.

Miss Andie (top right) won Best Puppy in Show when she was only six months old. (Cindy Savory)

Miss Andie and Savory will soon head back to the United States for another dog show circuit.

At the end of April, Miss Andie will travel to Frankenmuth, Mich., where the animal will be honoured for the second year in a row as one of the top 20 Newfoundland dogs in the country.

There the pooch will be presented alongside its brother Matthew.

With files from All Points West