Minister of Public Safety Ralph Goodale is expected to announce more funding to combat gangs and gun violence at RCMP headquarters in Surrey this morning.



Over the past several years, cities in B.C. have been plagued by gun violence — including Surrey, where this past summer there were three shootings in a span of 12 hours.

The Liberals made a campaign promise to get handguns and weapons off the streets.

That promise included providing 100 million dollars each year to provinces and territories to support police task forces and implementing stricter gun checks at the US border.