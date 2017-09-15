Changes to B.C.'s minimum wage come into effect today, with an increase of 50 cents boosting the rate to $11.35 per hour.

Labour Minister Harry Bains originally announced the planned increase back in August, following up on a promise made by the former Liberal government.

"The 50 cents increase was a commitment made by the previous government that we as the new government will honour and legally implement, thereby creating a stepping stone towards our $15-an-hour goal," Bains said at the time.

This increase gives B.C. the third highest minimum wage among the provinces, up from the seventh spot.

Canada's highest minimum wage is held by Nunavut at $13, while the lowest is Saskatchewan at $10.72.

According to the province, there were 93,800 people who earned minimum wage in B.C. in 2016, 54 per cent of whom were youths aged 15 to 24.