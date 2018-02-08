B.C. is raising the province's minimum wage to $15.20 by 2021.

Premier John Horgan made the announcement on Thursday morning, saying the increase would be in place by June of that year.

"It's long overdue that workers in B.C. be on the same pay scale as other provinces like Ontario, Quebec and Alberta," Horgan said. "This is long overdue."

Horgan said the minimum wage — currently $11.35 — will rise to $12.65 on June 1. It will continue to rise on that day every year until it hits $15.20:

June 1, 2018: $12.65 an hour ($1.30 increase)

June 1, 2019: $13.85 an hour ($1.20 increase)

June 1, 2020: $14.60 an hour ($0.75 increase)

June 1, 2021: $15.20 an hour ($0.60 increase)

BREAKING BC min wage to $12.60 in June pic.twitter.com/fsl6mzfaNn — @BellePuri

The premier said the gradual raise was implemented partly because small business operators wanted time to adjust to the new pay scale — although the slow rise is front-loaded with this year's jump.

In January, the Ministry of Labour said the Fair Wages Commission was working to determine how and when the minimum wage in B.C. will rise. The NDP government had campaigned on raising Vancouver's minimum wage from $11.35 an hour to $15 by 2021, though it initially abandoned that deadline.

On Thursday, Minister Harry Bains said the government drew from the commission's recommendations when it decided on the figure of $15.20.

"The commission report included many stories of people who work on minimum wage," Bains said. "These people work hard; they should be able to support themselves and their families."

Minister of Labour Harry Bains, pictured here at the B.C. Legislature in June, joined the premier in North Vancouver for the announcement. (Chad Hipolito/Canadian Press)

Horgan and Bains made the announcement from a JJ Bean café in North Vancouver.

Last month, the company gave its Vancouver employees a $14 minimum wage to match Ontario's new minimum level, saying it was only fair to pay western staff the same as their eastern counterparts.

JJ Bean Coffee Roasters, which has stores in Toronto and Vancouver, raised its prices to offset the cost.

JJ Bean decided to give its Vancouver employees a wage increase after Ontario hiked its minimum wage from $11.60 to $14. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

B.C.'s current minimum wage is only lower than Ontario, Quebec, Nunavut and Northwest Territories.

Ontario's minimum wage will rise to $15 an hour on Jan. 1, 2019.

In Quebec, it will rise to $12 an hour on May 1, with Alberta's hitting $15 an hour this October.

The figures in Nunavut and NWT are currently $13 and $12.50, respectively.

More than 20 per cent of British Columbians currently earn less than $15 an hour. More than half of those workers are university and college graduates over the age of 25.