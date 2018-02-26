B.C.'s government is taking a closer look at creating stable jobs in mining as the industry tries to capitalize on rising demand for copper in batteries for electric vehicles.

B.C. is the largest copper producer in the country.

Electric and hybrid cars require up to four times more copper than standard cars, said Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources Minster Michelle Mungall, standing beside a hybrid-electric car in front of the provincial legislature Monday.

"A lot of the industry is looking at exploring for that copper so it can meet that future demand," she said.

Mining operations in B.C. also supply other materials that are used in cleaner vehicles, such as aluminum and steelmaking coal.

To help take advantage of potential growth, the province has set up a task force that will review mining and exploration.

The 12-member mining jobs task force includes representatives from labour, industry, First Nations, post-secondary education and environmental organizations.

'Be wary of the fluctuations'

The industry currently employs about 30,000 people in B.C., but those jobs come and go depending on global commodity prices.

One of the goals of the task forces is to find ways to help mines stay viable when commodity prices fall, Mungall said.

Any assistance to provide more stability is welcome, said Michelle Laurie, a staff representative with the United Steelworkers.

"The value of our natural resources, our mineral resources, is largely determined by a global marketplace," she said. "We need to be wary of the fluctuations."

The task force is expected to report back to the minister in November.