Surrey RCMP are looking to reunite Indian military honours found at a bus stop to their rightful owner.

The military medals were found at a bus stop around 72nd Avenue and 148th Street on Remembrance Day and were turned in to police last month.

Police haven't been able to locate the owner and are hoping the public can help.

"Somewhere in our community a veteran or their family is missing these medals," said Cpl. Elenore Sturko with the Surrey RCMP.

"Personal items like these often have a deep meaning for their owners and we are really hoping we can send them home were they belong," Sturko said.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.