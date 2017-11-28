A mild earthquake was felt in Victoria on Monday night just after 7 p.m. PT.

According to a preliminary report from Earthquakes Canada, the magnitude 2.0 quake was recorded between Langford and Sooke, and was "lightly felt" in the Greater Victoria Area.

There were no reports of damage.

EARTHQUAKE Mag=2.0 on 27 Nov at 19:02 PST.



Details : https://t.co/UKJhuGyklY



15 km NE of Sooke, BC



19 km WNW of Victoria, BC — @CANADAquakes

I can’t say I felt it per se, but I definitely noticed it! I just thought an off schedule bus had gone down our road (it always makes the windows rattle when it goes past here during the day). Now I know what it was! 😄 — @TheCozyCoven