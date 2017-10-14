Northern B.C. MLA Mike Bernier has announced he's dropping out of the provincial Liberal leadership race.

On Saturday, the former education minister confirmed he was ending his campaign. Instead, he said he will be backing longtime MLA Mike de Jong for leader instead as his campaign co-chair.

"He believes what I believe," Bernier wrote in a statement. "He has the financial track record that will build the prosperity we need to connect all British Columbians to the benefits that flow from a strong economy."

Bernier, left, is backing De Jong, right, in his bid for leadership as campaign co-chair. (CBC)

Bernier also thanked his family and campaign team for supporting him during his two-week run, which began Sept. 25.

Former transportation minister Todd Stone — also running for Liberal party leadership — thanked Bernier for his "dedication to B.C." in a tweet after the announcement. Other candidates also sent messages to Bernier over social media.

Thank you @Mike_A_Bernier

You will be missed in this race, but I know you will work to keep our coalition united and strong.#BCLib18 — @Wilkinson4BC

Remaining candidates for the Liberal leadership include Surrey MP Dianne Watts, Vancouver MLA Andrew Wilkinson and former Vancouver mayor and current MLA Sam Sullivan. Newcomer MLA Michael Lee and Terrace businesswoman Lucy Sager are also running.