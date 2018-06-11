Migos' no-show at Vancouver hip-hop fest leaves fans feeling bad, not boujee

A two-day hip-hop festival in Vancouver left some fans disappointed when the headline act failed to show up on Sunday.

The inaugural Breakout Fest at the PNE grounds promised an all-star line-up with some of hip-hop's biggest names performing over two days.

However, Sunday's closing act, Atlanta-area rap trio Migos, failed to show up and perform as planned.

"They were excited about playing at Breakout and supporting it. They wanted to be here," producer Dave Fortune said. "But unfortunately, just due to some logistics issues, their timing, the flight wasn't able to get here on time."

Fortune says the exact nature of the issues is unclear. "We're still working with the agents to get an understanding."

In their place, Lil Pump, famous for singles "Esskeetit" and "Gucci Gang," closed out the festival "and did a great show."

'We're in the dark'

Fortune said the group was scheduled to fly out of Los Angeles by private plane Sunday to make their set, scheduled to begin just before 9 p.m. PT.

Migos' crew was in Vancouver, he added, working to get the show ready on Sunday. It wasn't until around 6:30 p.m. PT organizers found out they weren't on the plane.

"In some respects, we're in the dark as to what the actual issue was," he said. "Things happen, sometimes, and it was unfortunate that it happened to our inaugural event."

Fortune was adamant the no-show was not related to immigration problems or problems at the border.

Organizers notified fans that Migos would not take the stage via a social media post Sunday evening. Fortune said that was the best, fastest way to get the word out.

We love Vancouver and really wanted to make it to <a href="https://twitter.com/breakout_fest?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BREAKOUT_fest</a> <br>We’ll make it up to y’all soon. —@Migos

Some fans disappointed

Migos topped the charts in 2017 with their single "Bad and Boujee." They currently have two singles on Billboard's hot R&B/hip-hop chart and will embark on a tour with Canadian rap star Drake.

In short, they are a very big deal and their absence was met with negative reaction from the 7,000 or so fans at Breakout.

What....?? <a href="https://twitter.com/Migos?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Migos</a> has no love for Vancouver? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nocareforyourfans?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nocareforyourfans</a> —@tyler10brown

<a href="https://twitter.com/Migos?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Migos</a> y’all not welcomed to Vancouver anymore. —@xBlakeGriffin23

The <a href="https://twitter.com/breakout_fest?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@breakout_fest</a> cancelled 3 acts the day of the so-called "Hip-Hop festival" including their #1 headliner <a href="https://twitter.com/Migos?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Migos</a> . Vancouver really dropped the ball on this one. Should refund those tickets and never let Breakout happen again. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Refund?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Refund</a> —@Devancouver

Despite the let-down, Fortune said, fans were treated to two solid days of music.

The festival's website states no refunds will be offered due to lineup changes and none were given to attendees who paid $99 to $269 to attend.

Fortune says plans are already being made for a second edition of the Breakout Festival in 2019.

He says the turnout, positive reception and financial success of the event show that Vancouver is ready for a hip-hop festival of this size and this event should serve as a positive sign to potential acts.

Fans of Migos won't have to wait too long for a chance to see the group: they will perform at Rogers Arena with Drake Nov. 3 and 4.

Attempts to reach Migos' management were unsuccessful.