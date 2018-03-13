A 60-year-old woman has been arrested and faces possible arson charges after a string of suspicious fires in Armstrong, B.C.

Within the last week, crews have responded to six separate fires in the small North Okanagan community, most of which involved garages being set on fire.

RCMP said the latest three incidents happened Monday night on Okanagan Street.

At one home, police found a set of tires on fire beside a garage. At another nearby home, officers found a back deck on fire.

While responding, officers then discovered that someone attempted to light two cars on fire just down the street before fleeing.

Police credit eyewitness

"It was the quick thinking of a local resident who observed a suspicious person in the area and was able to provide a detailed description of the suspect and vehicle details," said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett.

"Officers quickly attended to the area and were able to locate and arrest the suspect thanks to the keen eyewitness observations made."

Police said the 60-year-old Armstrong woman remains in custody.

RCMP said the six fires had varying levels of damage and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.