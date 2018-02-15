People are pouring into Vancouver to hear Michelle Obama speak today, including a group of girls who travelled all day Wednesday to attend the event.

"We left Revelstoke at 9 a.m. with a fresh foot of snow on the roads and highways," said Anna Kampman, 16.

Kampman and three friends received tickets to the event from the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, which is hosting the former U.S. first lady's speaking event.

"My friend … saw the event online and said, 'You guys. Let's go. We need to go. It's going to be so much fun.'"

Kampman predicted Obama's speech will be inspirational.

"I like to support her message about schooling for girls in developing countries ... I really hope to see the world change for the better and to see society change toward equality."

Michelle Obama walks on stage at the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, N.C. on Sept. 4, 2012. (Jae C. Hong/The Associated Press)

Sold-out event

The first date sold out within minutes, so a second date was added. That too sold out.

The speaking engagements will be held at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre; the first at 12 p.m., followed by a second appearance at 5 p.m.

"Michelle Obama is a role model for millions of women and youth," said board chair Anne Giardini.

The conversation will focus on engaging young professionals and equipping the next generation of women leaders.

The Board of Trade previously hosted former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in 2014. That event attracted a sold-out audience of 2,781, according to the board.