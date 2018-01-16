Michelle Obama — lawyer, writer, former University of Chicago associate dean and former U.S. first lady — has added a second Vancouver engagement to her speaking tour.

The second event, announced by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade Tuesday, will take place on the afternoon of Feb. 15. Her first engagement, now sold out, will take place that evening at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

"Michelle Obama is a role model for millions of women and youth and an inspiring speaker," said board chair Anne Giardini in a statement.

"We are elated that the Board of Trade is able to welcome her to Vancouver, and we look forward to hosting a compelling afternoon conversation."

Board president and CEO Iain Black said the focus of the conversation will be engaging young professionals and the next generation of women leaders.

The board says tickets for members will be available for purchase online Jan. 22.

If available, remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public Jan. 25.