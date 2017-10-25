Saanich Police are looking for a robbery suspect who is considered "armed and dangerous."

They say the man pulled a handgun when he was stopped by a security guard for shoplifting at a drugstore on Quadra and McKenzie Streets Tuesday afternoon.

Police allege the suspect then fled and robbed a cyclist of a black electric Miele bike on the Lochside Regional Trail.

Investigators used security footage to identify the suspect as 37-year-old Michael Godolphin. He is described as white, 5'7", 175 pounds, with a shaved head.

Godolphin has a teardrop tattoo near his right eye and a written tattoo circling the back of his neck.

Police say he is extremely dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.