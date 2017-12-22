People on Vancouver Island and in Metro Vancouver hoping for a white Christmas this year will likely see their dreams come true, according to Environment Canada.

The national weather service issued a weather alert for the South Coast, warning of a frontal system developing over the Pacific and making its way to Vancouver Island by Sunday.

The snow is expected to develop across the island throughout the day, then spread to the mainland by Christmas Eve.

Environment Canada said the island will likely be hit the hardest, with "appreciable accumulations" of snow. Less snow is expected in the Lower Mainland.

"Daytime highs will struggle to rise above the freezing mark" into next week, the weather service said.

"If you have travel plans on Christmas Eve, please monitor forecasts and statements for updates."