Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for most parts of Metro Vancouver.

"If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility," according to the alert issued Wednesday night.

Environment Canada says it issues fog advisories when visibility is at or approaching zero.

The cause is a strong ridge of high pressure over the province, which can trap moisture and result in dense fog.

Environment Canada says the fog will likely dissipate in the afternoon, especially in areas away from the water.