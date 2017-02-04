It's baaaaaaaaaaaaaack.

Weeks after Vancouver's longest cold snap in a generation came to an end after a month and a half, several inches of snow fell throughout Metro Vancouver on Friday — and there's a chance it could stick around for a while.

"It's kind of a repeat," said CBC traffic and weather specialist Amy Bell, who said that while rain is expected on Saturday, it's not expected to be enough to get rid of the snow.

"It won't be nearly as long, we're not looking for a month of deep freeze .... but we'll get back into some flurries Sunday into Monday, and then the temperatures will stay cool enough that when we get another band of precipitation hitting us Wednesday night, it will likely fall as flurries.

"So today is just one of three or four snow events lined up."

Environment Canada says up to 25 centimetres of snow is expected by Saturday morning for Metro Vancouver, the Sea-to-Sky Highway, Greater Victoria and the Fraser Valley.

Commuters wait outside the Marine Gateway transit station for a bus after a Canada Line closure on Feb. 3, 2017. (Chad Pederson)

Airport delays, Canada Line closures

On Friday evening the Canada Line between Marine Station to Bridgeport was closed for several hours before reopening just before 9:30 p.m. PT.

Buses throughout the region are also experiencing delays of one to two hours.

Bus driver is yelling 'oh my god! Oh my god!' as we drive up Lillooet Rd. Not comforting. Stay home people. #NorthVan #bcstorm — @twksc

As of 8 p.m. PT, there also delays at YVR, delays on Highway 99 southbound near Horseshoe Bay and Highway 5 is closed southbound at the Coquihalla Summit Recreation Area.

