Iranian-Canadians from Metro Vancouver's large Persian community are reacting with dismay to an executive order banning them from entering the U.S.

The executive order issued Friday by President Donald Trump imposes a 120-day ban on refugees entering the U.S. and a 90-day ban on all entry to the U.S. from countries it considers to be compromised by terrorism.

The three-month ban also applies to anyone from or with dual citizenship from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

"I'm deeply saddened and offended. We came from Iran because we wanted to get away from that kind of mentality. We wanted our freedom," said Leena Yousefi, a family and immigration lawyer in Vancouver.

"My father was going to be a multimillionaire in Iran. He gave up everything and he brought myself and my sister here so we could have a better future and have freedom."

Leena Yousefi, an Iranian-Canadian lawyer in Vancouver, says she's 'saddened' by a new travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. (Leena Yousefi)

Yousefi, 34, said her family immigrated to Canada in 1996 and she's only returned to Iran once to visit family and hasn't bothered to update her Iranian passport.

She said she often travels to the U.S. and was hoping to start a new law firm there because she often works with Americans looking to immigrate to Canada.

"We're just completely shocked," she said. "We have family in the United States. We've never had a problem with American people."

Yousefi said she's had a flood of calls from friends in the Persian community who are equally concerned about the ban.

Some of her friends work in nearby Seattle and frequently travel back and forth to visit family or for business.

"I think all the Iranian-Canadian professionals ... need to speak up," she said. "We're not terrorists, at all."

"This is the first time I'm experiencing somebody taking away my freedom and treating me as though I'm not safe or not as deserving as people in their country."

There are 21,610 Canadian citizens with dual citizenship with Iran, and another 36,950 who do not have Canadian citizenship, according to 2011 numbers from Statistics Canada.

Families separated

The travel bans means some families have suddenly been separated, unable to cross the border to see each other.

Permanent resident Mehran Shirazi, a PhD engineering student at Simon Fraser University, said he doesn't know when he will be able to see his brother living in New York City.

"We'd hoped to see each other but it's not going to work because he cannot come here because then he cannot come back to the U.S. and I cannot visit him," Shirazi said.

Shirazi's parents haven't seen their son in six years and had planned to visit to New York this spring.

"Now they cannot do that. They don't know when if at all they can see him again," he said.

Shirazi's situation isn't unique. He said he's heard from many families in similar situations, including husbands and wives.

"Everyone is shocked," he said.

"It's a very discriminatory rule and it's a little bit racist to just select people based on where they were born."

The ban is in effect for 90 days. Shirazi said many in the Iranian community are hoping the ban won't continue past then.