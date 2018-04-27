'Ridiculous' pay increase for Metro Vancouver politicians officially axed

It took vocal public outrage, a change of course from the board chair and a testy Friday meeting, but Metro Vancouver's directors have officially scrapped a controversial pay increase they gave themselves in March.

Board members voted last month to give themselves a 15-per-cent pay raise — to make up for the federal government taking away a tax break for elected officials — and a retirement payment retroactive to 2007.

On Friday, they voted to call off the whole thing.

"I think we should be applauded for actually listening to the public after make a decision instead of putting our heads down and plowing on," Port Coquitlam Mayor Greg Moore, who is also the board's chair, said at the meeting.

"That would have, frankly, been a little bit easier."

Moore said he stands by the principle of making elected life more attractive.

He said young people need to serve on local governments and be able to make enough money to support themselves as they transition back into their careers if they don't run again or are defeated at the polls.

'Villain of the ages'

The decision was contentious when it was first made and Friday's meeting was another heated one.

When West Vancouver Mayor Michael Smith railed against what he called the "ridiculous" retirement allowance, vice-chair and Vancouver Coun. Raymond Louie shot back.

"A simple search on pay raises will tell you that the City of North Vancouver [approved a] 2.17-per-cent [increase for elected officials], about the rate of inflation...," he said. "Look further west — City of West Vancouver: 15 per cent. I don't know the reasons."

Smith suggested he has never resorted to criticising what happens in other cities.

"I have broad shoulders so if you want to list me as the villain of the ages I am happy to wear that moniker," he said.

Metro Vancouver chair Greg Moore praised the board for listening to public feedback on the issue. (Metro Vancouver)

A new Metro Vancouver board will be appointed after this fall's civic elections and it will get a chance to look at the issue once again.

The current board voted to refer the pay increases to staff to come up with recommendations for the new board.

