A 24-hour period of freezing rain across the South Coast has culminated with every single B.C. highway leading into the Lower Mainland being closed.

As of 10 p.m. PT, here's the status of each major highway:

The Coquihalla (Highway 5) was closed in both directions from Hope to Merritt, after a short period in the late afternoon where it was reopened. Drive BC says the estimated time of opening southbound from Merritt is 6 a.m. on Friday. An update for cars heading northward from Hope will happen at 11:30 p.m.

Highway 5 is open between Merritt and Kamloops, but travel is not recommneded unless absolutely necessary.

The closures mean anyone attempting to reach the Interior of B.C. from the Lower Mainland, or vice-versa, would have to do so by plane or a large detour through Washington State via Osoyoos.

It also has effectively stranded a number of people on the Coquihalla, who are expecting they'll be stuck overnight.

"The road is literally a sheet of ice. To get out of the car and walk is super treacherous," said Jesse Whiller, who has been stuck on the Coquihalla, 25 km south of Merritt, for hours.

"We can see at least 3 km in the distance and it's just a line of cars not moving. You can't see break lights any more, all the cars are off. I think people are planning on spending the night here.

"We have enough gas to get through the night, but there's a lot of cars here and maybe not everyone is in that situation."

