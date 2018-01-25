Snow has begun to fall on the Lower Mainland, just in time for the afternoon rush.

Some of the white stuff has been reported in Burnaby, Surrey, Vancouver, as well as in Whistler and Hope.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley calling for "a mixture of showers and flurries through the short term."

DriveBC is warning motorists in the Whistler and Pemberton areas to drive cautiously as there are sections of compact or slushy snow on Highway 99.

The weather service says snowfall will become steadier Friday, and it may begin to accumulate at higher elevations and in the Fraser Valley.

Winds are expected to shift Saturday night and turn to rain Sunday.