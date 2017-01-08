Pest control experts in Metro Vancouver say the cold snap that has an icy grip on the region is driving rodents inside — and keeping exterminators busy.

Jamie Kiffiak with Pest Detective says he's about 60 per cent busier right now than he was at the same time last year.

"It's a matter of life and death — they've got to find shelter," said Kiffiak, adding that rats don't retain body heat very well.

"The ones that don't find somewhere to live will die. if they can feel a small crack leading to heat they will chew with all their might or it's game over."

Jeremy LaFlamme with Westside Pest Control says his technicians are also busier than usual.

"I think it is because of the cold snap more than anything," LaFlamme said. "With the rain it's a bit more mild, so the rodents can spend a more time outside."

With the Lower Mainland often experiencing sub-zero temperatures so far this winter, LaFlamme says the ground has become too hard for burrowing. And it's too cold for rodents to nest in trees.

'They will chew it until they can get in'

But both experts say there are plenty of other places they can nest.

"They will nest in our engines, garages, attics, anywhere where they can find," Kiffiak said, adding that barbecues are another popular option for rodents.

"Anywhere the size of a $2 coin will allow rats entry. If it's smaller, they will chew it until they can get in."

Jamie Kiffiak with Pest Detective points to a small crevasse that could make a nice home for a mouse or rat. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

He says, now more than ever, homeowners need to make sure they aren't leaving any holes that will allow rats to sneak their way in.

Another tip: cleaning up any clutter around the exterior of homes.

"It encourages rodent presence because it keeps them out of sight," Kiffiak said.

Unexpected feasts

Compost, he says, is another big attraction for rats and mice.

"It's made of plastic, it's brittle, it will break and even if you're only composting grass, it will produce heat and the rats will want to burrow in and live right in the grass," he said.

"And if you're composting food waste, it's food for the rats and mice."

The resilient animals will eat just about anything — Kiffiak warns that people don't think of grass seed and fertilizer as a food source, but rats and mice will be happy to eat it if there's nothing else around.

With files from Tina Lovgreen