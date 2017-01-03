More than 30 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine was confiscated at the Aldergrove, B.C. border crossing last month, officials say.

On Dec. 11, 2016, a man driving a commercial truck was pulled over for a regular secondary check.

When border services officers searched the vehicle, they found a black suitcase filled with several bags of the narcotics.

The driver, a 42-year-old Abbotsford man, was immediately arrested, according to a release from the Canada Border Services Agency.

The CBSA says the man was turned over to Langley RCMP, along with the drugs.