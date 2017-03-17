A suspected meteor lit up the sky across southern British Columbia and Western Washington around 9:40 p.m. Thursday night.
Several people took to Twitter to report seeing a green meteor lighting up the night sky around the Fraser Valley.
Just watched a #meteor light up the Vancouver sky. Wow. —
@dustylew
Looked like it was over Surrey.
Just saw a mind blowing meteor to the south from Coquitlam #yvr burning green—
@geoffeweizen
Green meteor over Western WA = the leprechauns are coming. #StPatricksDay—
@seahawks12girl
A YouTube video recorded on a dashboard camera appears to have captured the bright meteor from the Lougheed Highway in Pitt Meadows.
The video shows a bright spot travelling in the sky, and then a sudden green flash, followed by a yellow flash a moment later.
People from as far as Victoria and West Kelowna reported similar sightings on the American Meteor Society website.
There is no confirmation yet on whether the sighting was a meteorite or other debris from space.