A suspected meteor lit up the sky across southern British Columbia and Western Washington around 9:40 p.m. Thursday night.

Several people took to Twitter to report seeing a green meteor lighting up the night sky around the Fraser Valley. 

A YouTube video recorded on a dashboard camera appears to have captured the bright meteor from the Lougheed Highway in Pitt Meadows.

The video shows a bright spot travelling in the sky, and then a sudden green flash, followed by a yellow flash a moment later. 


People from as far as Victoria and West Kelowna reported similar sightings on the American Meteor Society website.
 
There is no confirmation yet on whether the sighting was a meteorite or other debris from space. 