A suspected meteor lit up the sky across southern British Columbia and Western Washington around 9:40 p.m. Thursday night.

Several people took to Twitter to report seeing a green meteor lighting up the night sky around the Fraser Valley.

Just watched a #meteor light up the Vancouver sky. Wow.

Looked like it was over Surrey. — @dustylew

Just saw a mind blowing meteor to the south from Coquitlam #yvr burning green — @geoffeweizen

Green meteor over Western WA = the leprechauns are coming. #StPatricksDay — @seahawks12girl

A YouTube video recorded on a dashboard camera appears to have captured the bright meteor from the Lougheed Highway in Pitt Meadows.

The video shows a bright spot travelling in the sky, and then a sudden green flash, followed by a yellow flash a moment later.



People from as far as Victoria and West Kelowna reported similar sightings on the American Meteor Society website.



There is no confirmation yet on whether the sighting was a meteorite or other debris from space.