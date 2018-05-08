Metallic BB gun pellet lodged in man's eye prompts RCMP investigation

What medical professionals believe to be a metallic BB gun pellet — discovered lodged in a man's eye socket — has prompted a criminal investigation by Kelowna RCMP.

According to a statement from RCMP, a south Okanagan man reported that on April 18 between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., he was walking with his wife along Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna.

RCMP said the man suddenly felt a sharp stinging sensation in one of his eyes and by the time the couple reached their hotel room, his face was bloodied.

Doctors discover pellet

When the man sought medical attention the next day, RCMP said doctors found what they believe to be a spherical BB gun pellet lodged behind his eye.

The man continues to recover as he awaits a medical procedure to remove the pellet.

"Our investigators have exhausted all their efforts of tracking down the potential source of what could be a life altering incident," said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey of the Kelowna Regional Detachment.

"At this time, we are unable to determine whether this was an intentional act of violence or negligent in nature. Regardless, we believe that some member of the public has knowledge of this incident and we are urging them to come forward to speak with police."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Const. Emily Tousignant of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or to remiain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.