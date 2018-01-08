Interior Health continues to offer immunization clinics this week following an outbreak of meningococcal disease in B.C.'s Okanagan Valley.

The health authority declared the outbreak in December following at least 11 confirmed cases and one death in the southern Interior. An additional case was confirmed within Interior Health on December 28, but outside of the Okanagan region.

The health authority will not offer more details about the one death, citing privacy concerns.

"As of January 5, we'd immunized about 13,000 people which was pretty terrific," said Deborah Preston, a community administrator with Interior Health.

Meningitis is an infection around the lining of the brain and the spinal cord. It is contagious and usually spreads through close contact between individuals through coughing, sneezing and kissing, or sharing cups and straws.

While Preston says the outbreak temporarily slowed over the Christmas holidays, health officials continue to warn youth aged 15 to 19 to get immunized.

Hey @OkanaganCollege students in #Vernon #Kelowna & #Penticton--IH is holding drop-in #meningococcal immunization clinics for current students. FMI: https://t.co/iY6WxgdBgI — @Interior_Health

"Students should be thinking about it. We'll be working with the schools this week to set up clinics ... and catch anyone that we might have missed," said Preston.

'Don't swap spit'

Roughly 61 per cent of the target population has been immunized so far, according to Interior Health.

Preston hopes to get that number closer to 65 or 85 per cent before the outbreak is declared over.

The Meningococcal Quadrivalent vaccine is also available at select Shoppers Drug Mart locations and at public health centres.

"The higher we get, the better the immunization is and the less likelihood of someone contracting it," she said.

"The best way to get protected beyond being immunized is not share water bottles, not share lipstick ... don't swap spit. Be cautious in what you're doing."

People with symptoms including sudden fever, severe headache, stiff neck, nausea or vomiting should seek medical attention, according to health officials.

With files from CBC's Daybreak South.