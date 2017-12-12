Parents of students at Kalamalka Secondary School in Vernon, B.C., have received a warning on how to prevent the spread of meningitis after a 16-year-old student contracted a severe case of the disease.

The Interior Health authority says a teenage girl from the school is being treated in hospital. She is reported to be in Vancouver in a medically induced coma.

"We sent out a notice letting the school know," said Dr. Karin Goodison, a medical health officer with Interior Health.

"We like to educate people about how the disease is spread and what you can do to prevent getting meningitis."

Meningitis is an infection around the lining of the brain and the spinal cord. It usually spreads through close contact including coughing, sneezing and kissing, or sharing cups and straws, a toothbrush or a cigarette.

People with symptoms including sudden fever, severe headache, stiff neck, nausea or vomiting should seek medical attention, the warning says.

Students being immunized

"It's not a very common disease, but when we do see it, we typically see it in children, teens and young adults," said Goodison.

Interior Health is offering its regularly scheduled immunization to Grade 9 students at Kalamalka Secondary this Thursday.

Goodison said anyone at risk should ensure their vaccination is up to date. The meningococcal quadrivalent vaccine and antibiotics are also being offered to people who have been in close contact with the ill student, who is not being named to protect her privacy.

In November, Southern Okanagan Secondary in Oliver urged students to get vaccinated following at least two cases of meningococcal disease, the infection that can lead to meningitis.

With files from CBC's Brady Strachan.