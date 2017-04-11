A wall emblazoned with messages and names of loved ones lost to drug overdoses stands in the Downtown Eastside, a reminder of the ongoing crisis.

One year ago this Friday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Perry Kendall declared a public health emergency after a surge of drug-related deaths in B.C.

On Tuesday, the Overdose Prevention Society erected the temporary memorial wall and held a dedication ceremony at the corner of Hastings and Columbia to mark the anniversary.

"We're here remembering the people that we've lost over the year," said Sarah Blyth, a community advocate with the society. "We're losing so many friends in the community, it's just heartbreaking."

More than 900 people have died of a drug overdose since this time last year, according to the B.C. Coroners Service. The ceremony was an effort to commemorate some of those victims.

"I'd like to take a moment to recognize each and every one of the lives that have been lost down here," said Patrick Smith, a member of the Indigenous group Culture Saves Lives.

The ceremony opened with the sounds of drums from the group and a speech by Smith, calling for a more holistic approach to saving lives.

"In order for us to weave a tighter fabric of our community and capture people so that they don't fall through the cracks, we have to invest in all those areas: culture, art, all the things that help people to have a quality of life," Smith said, a point that was met with applause from those attending the ceremony.

Pens were available for people to leave messages and write the names of their lost loved ones on the wall. (Angela Sterritt/CBC)

'Make sure they are not forgotten'

James Hardy, a.k.a. Smokey D, a resident of the Downtown Eastside, came to the wall today to remember friends who have died.

"I'm going to do [a message] for the 20 or 30 people I grew up with who have passed away within the last 12 months, just to put some respect for them and make sure they are not forgotten," he said.

Hardy said so many people in the community are gone that the streets seem quiet and empty compared to previous years.

Advocates took the opportunity to call on the B.C. Coroners Service to confirm the identities of Downtown Eastside residents killed by drug overdoses.

Ann Livingston, with the Overdose Prevention Society, said she is sometimes startled to encounter friends she assumed had died because there is no way to check who is alive and who is not.

Livingston wants to see the coroner's office release the names of the deceased to the neighbourhood.

"It means pressuring the coroners office," she said.

Until then, the memorial wall is one way to keep track of the names of those who have died.

"We will keep photographing it so that we can document as many names as we can," Livingston said. "If we have to do our own memorial without getting the names from the coroner, then we will proceed."

With files from On The Coast and Angela Sterritt